(Shenandoah) -- All area high school students and their parents are invited to learn more about their college options at the Southwest Iowa College Fair on Monday, September 23, from 6:30-7:30pm and Tuesday, September 24, from 9-11am. The fair will be held at the Shenandoah National Guard Armory, located at 601 W. Ferguson Road.
Representatives from over 50 colleges, universities, service organizations, and military branches will be in attendance. The purpose of the program is to give high school students and their parents an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships, and specific majors.
Again this year, the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) will be presenting on financial aid from 6:00-7:00pm. (Please note, this is a half hour prior to the beginning of the college fair.) The financial aid presentation will cover the types of financial aid available and how to qualify including important updates to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is available October 1. This presentation will also be located within the Armory.
The program is free and open to the public. This college fair is hosted by the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling and Southwest Iowa School Counselors. For more information, call Heather Weiss, Shenandoah High School Counselor, 712.246.4727.