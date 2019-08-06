(Clarinda) -- The first degree murder trial of Toby Lee McCunn is underway in Clarinda Tuesday.
The 34-year-old McCunn of Red Oak is charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan on April 22nd at 901 Manti Road in Shenandoah. Following opening statements Tuesday morning, the prosecution -- led by Assistant Iowa Attorney General Doug Hammerand -- called four witnesses, including an eyewitness to the alleged shooting and one of the first responders to the scene.
In its opening statement, the defense argued that McCunn acted in self defense and for fear of his life.
The state is expected to continue presenting its case Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, McCunn faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. KMA News will continue to cover McCunn's trial from the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.