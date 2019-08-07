(Clarinda) -- It's day two of the Toby McCunn murder trial at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.
Prosecutors used Wednesday morning's session to continue laying out their case in Shenandoah's first murder in nearly three decades. McCunn, of Red Oak, faces first degree murder charges for the April 22nd killing of 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan of Shenandoah.
Four witnesses took the stand in the morning session of court. The afternoon is expected to include more testimony from witnesses for the prosecution. They anticipate they will wrap up their portion of the case sometime Wednesday afternoon.
