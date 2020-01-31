(KMAland) -- The first Democrat to throw his hat in the ring for the presidential race has dropped out.
Just days before the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney has ended his campaign. In a statement, Delaney says he is withdrawing because he does not want to hurt other moderate candidates' chances of securing the 15% threshold during the caucuses. In an interview with KMA News earlier this month, Delaney said his campaign was focusing on issues he claims none of the other candidates are mentioning, such as the need for rural investment.
"Across small towns in this country," said Delaney, "we've seen them shrinking and aging. That's really hurt public schools, their public health system, and it's created a situation where there's no opportunities for young people. My agenda is very much focused on investing in these communities, really bringing private and public capital in these communities--entrepreneurship, job creators--to really bring some life into them."
Delaney says one way to boost rural economies is through infrastructure improvements--including expanding broadband access.
"A lot of places don't have access to broadband," he said, "and a lot of their infrastructure is not well suited for what they need in the modern economy. A lot of parts of our country can afford to build their own infrastructure, but a lot of poor counties can't. That's why as part of a national infrastructure program, I would spend more dollars in these counties."
Delaney first announced he was running in July 2017, just six months after President Trump took office and more than one year before most other Democratic candidates decided to enter the race. Delaney was seen as a centrist on many issues, pushing strongly against a Medicare-for-all proposal from more liberal candidates. He, instead, favored a plan that would allow private health insurance providers to remain with a government option.