(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation.
Police say the body of 35-year-old William Josephtong Dut of Council Bluffs was found wrapped in a sheet in the vicinity of South 9th Street and 2nd Avenue Monday morning. An autopsy on the victim was conducted at the State DCI Criminalistics Lab in Ankeny Tuesday. The autopsy's findings and cause of death are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4765 or Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.