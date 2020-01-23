(Corning) -- A two-vehicle accident in Adams County claimed the life of a Coon Rapids man Thursday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 64-year-old Jerome Koester of Coon Rapids was stopped at a stop sign near the intersection of Highways 34 and 148 around 1:20 p.m. For unknown reasons, Koester failed to yield and entered Highway 34 into the path of a westbound semi, driven by 47-year-old Travis Dukes of Lenox. The 2006 Peterbuilt struck Koester's 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan. The semi rolled onto its driver's side.
Koester died at the scene, while Dukes was listed as not hurt. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers were assisted by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Adams County EMS, Corning Fire and Rescue, and multiple first responders at the scene.