(Stanberry, MO) -- One person is dead and two others seriously injured following an UTV accident four miles north of Stanberry Sunday night. The driver faces felony alcohol-related charges.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Michael Shanks of Stanberry was operating a 2018 Polaris Razor southbound on Route B at around 10:30 p.m. The patrol says Shanks went off the east side of the road and continued driving south. He steered back towards the roadway and struck a culvert. The UTV went airborne and returned to the roadway. Upon striking the ground, the UTV overturned multiple times and all occupants were ejected.
A passenger, 41-year-old Adrian Warner of St. Joseph, was pronounced dead at the scene by Gentry County Coroner Andrew Linder. Shanks and another passenger, 25-year-old Zachary Chesser of Savannah, suffered serious injuries and were taken by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
At around 12:20 a.m. early Monday morning, Shanks was charged with DWI/death of another, a Class C Felony, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and unlawfully operating a UTV on a highway.
The Gentry County Sheriff's Office, Stanberry Fire Department, Grand River Ambulance, and multiple first responders assisted with the investigation.