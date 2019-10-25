(Shenandoah) -- Another legendary KMA air personality is calling it a career--as far as broadcasting goes.
After two different stints spanning 25 years, Dean Adkins signed off from KMA Friday. A graduate of Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Iowa State University, Adkins reflected on his time at KMA with Don Hansen on the final "Dean and Friends" program. Adkins first worked at KMA from 1987-to-'94. He and his wife Kris then spent six years on the road, touring the country with musical theatre productions. He then returned to KMA in the late 1990's to continue fulfilling his dream of a radio career.
"It's something I enjoyed as a little kid, playing radio," said Adkins, "and I got a chance to fulfill that dream at the best place to ever fulfill your radio dream. And, that is here at KMA, with all these wonderful people, and the best owner on the plant--Ed May Jr."
After Friday, Dean is heading to the classroom. For the past several weeks, Adkins has participated in a 16-hour substitute teacher authorization class at Iowa Western Community College. He says all the interviews with kids over the years inspired him to consider substitute teaching.
"Over the years, I've always enjoyed going to the county fairs," he said, "and visiting with kids, getting a chance to meet the kids, and going out to do my FFA interviews every month--I always loved that. I thought about when doing something different, a new chapter in my life, that I wanted to do something where I could have an impact on kids--maybe help the schools. I felt that a substitute teacher would be a good way to do that."
Adkins also confirmed that health issues prompted him to hang up the headphones.
"I'm having some hearing loss," said Adkins. "I have some tinnitus. I have some ringing in the ears that has gotten worse. So, that is part of the decision, as well. It's a health decision to get the headphones off--that direct sound--and move forward with another chapter, too."
In addition to serving as ag services director and host of KMA's "Elephant Shop," Dean also displayed his sportscasting skills over the years--covering virtually every sport.
"I had a chance to do volleyball back in the day," he said. "I had a chance to do wrestling, of course, which was a huge part of my life here--many, many years of wrestling. Football, of course, maybe a little bit of basketball. But, I had a chance to do football and participate in many of the sports activities."
Another of Dean's highlights came in 1992, when he interviewed Ed May Sr. But, it's the relationships with the listeners and guests he cherishes the most. Dean bade a fond farewell at the end of Friday morning's "Elephant Shop."
Beginning Monday morning on KMA, Brent Barnett hosts "The Morning Routine" from 8:20-to-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Brent also inherits "The Elephant Shop" hosting duties Monday, as well. In addition, "Waking Up With Don," featuring the venerable Don Hansen, airs each weekday morning from 5:30-to-8 a.m.