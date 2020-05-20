(Shenandoah) -- The Wilson Aquatic Center's 2020 season remains in limbo.
No decision was made by the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Board at its special meeting Tuesday evening on the pool's fate for this year. Currently, municipal pool facilities remain closed under Iowa's public health measures connected to the coronavirus pandemic. Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News his department is waiting for direction from Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials on whether to open or close the pool for this season.
"We just don't have enough information at this time," said Tiemeyer. "There's too many what-ifs. We're going to see what the governor says this week, or early next week, and probably make our decision next Wednesday."
Tiemeyer says the board weighed several factors in discussing the pool's situation.
"We discussed the financials of what the season could look like," he said, "and a bunch of different scenarios--and frankly, none of them look good. It's going to be a hard hit for taxpayers. No pool in the state of Iowa makes money. There are tax dollars that go to offset some of the costs with that. We want to try to limit some of the taxpayer money that would go into a project like that."
Likewise, Tiemeyer says the pool is "handcuffed" on hiring lifeguards and other personnel for this season.
"We want to start putting it out," said Tiemeyer, "but we can promise anybody jobs right now. A lot of people rely on this to be their summer income. We've had our pool director talking with a bunch of that lifeguards that are just in the same boat we are. We're wondering what's going to happen. Are we going to have a pool season?"
In addition, Tiemeyer says it's possible painting, caulking and other pool repairs may take place if it doesn't open this summer.