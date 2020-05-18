(Shenandoah) -- The gates of Shenandoah's outdoor pool could remain closed this summer.
Discussion is expected at Tuesday's Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board meeting on the fate of the Wilson Aquatic Center's 2020 season. While relaxing other restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Kim Reynolds has yet to allow municipal pool facilities to reopen. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News a number of variables must be considered in deciding whether to open the facility this summer.
"We're a pool that doesn't make money," said Tiemeyer, "which is basically every public pool. But, how much are we willing to lose because of this? You know, normally, we would already be full of water right now, and trying to get it heated up, and get the chemicals balanced, and everything. But, you know, they just keep pushing the deadline farther and farther back. We don't have any guidance on when that's going to be able to open."
Tiemeyer questions whether a shortened pool season is feasible.
"This isn't us playing it on the safe side, or anything like that," he said. "But, if they come out and say, 'oh, you guys can finally open up, you know, late June,' we still have two weeks to fill, and clean, and have the chemicals balanced--and that's with 48-degree water. So, now we have to wait until that water is warm enough, so that we can continue to heat it. At that point, we've already lost a third of our season."
Additionally, Shenandoah's Community Fitness Center remains closed for the foreseeable future. Though the governor allowed recreation centers to reopen earlier this month, Tiemeyer says it's difficult for Shenandoah's center to meet the stipulations attached.
"We absolutely want to reopen," said Tiemeyer. "We're not worried about the spread, and the safety of that--I mean, we are, but that's not what's going into our decision on reopening. With the stipulations, we could only be open about eight to 10 hours a day. With the stipulations, we would actually have to have somebody there at all times, to be able to monitor the number of people who come in. That's just the hardest thing to meet in terms of the guidelines."
Tiemeyer says he expects the center won't reopen until 24-7 operations are allowed for all recreational facilities.