(KMAland) -- Losing a loved one is never easy and often comes with many difficult decisions. However, Sandra McKinnon, a Human Science Specialist in Family Finance for Iowa State University Extension & Outreach has some advice that can make the process easier
McKinnon notes that arrangements after a loved ones passing are usually plentiful.
"There a lots of decisions to be made and a full list of to-dos after a funeral," McKinnon said. "Items to have in place to help the living after you die including giving the executor a copy of your will, designate a power of attorney and a letter of last instructions."
McKinnon says a letter last instructions includes multiple things.
"Records like the mortgage, deed or title to your home. Insurance policies, social media accounts, tax information and a list of personal properties you want passed on to whom," McKinnon said.
Anybody looking for information can contact their county ISU Extension office and request for the "Decisions After a Death" document. The document can also be accessed from the extension's website.