(Undated) -- With two weeks to go before Iowa's Presidential Caucuses, one candidate is talking about so-called "kitchen table" issues.
Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney continues to travel around the state. Delaney tells KMA News his campaign is focusing on issues he claims none of the other candidates are mentioning, such as the need for rural investment.
"Across small towns in this country," said Delaney, "we've seen them shrinking and aging. That's really hurt public schools, their public health system, and it's created a situation where there's no opportunities for young people. My agenda is very much focused on investing in these communities, really bringing private and public capital in these communities--entrepreneurship, job creators--to really bring some life into them."
Delaney says one way to boost rural economies is through infrastructure improvements--including expanding broadband access.
"A lot of places don't have access to broadband," he said, "and a lot of their infrastructure is not well suited for what they need in the modern economy. A lot of parts of our country can afford to build their own infrastructure, but a lot of poor counties can't. That's why as part of a national infrastructure program, I would spend more dollars in these counties."
Delaney also proposes more dramatic steps to boost rural economic development.
"Like, for example, I would require 25% of the government contractors in this country to have half of their employees in communities that are struggling economically," said Delaney. "You know, the governor is the biggest buyer of goods and services in this world, through the government contracting program. We don't need more government contractors in New York City and San Francisco. We need to set up shop in communities that need the jobs. If we simply create a preference--so, if you're a government contractor, and you have half your employees in a struggling community--you would get a preference on getting that contract."
He also calls for incentives to increase rural health care access, and to help hospitals and health care facilities relying on reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid.
"In rural America, most of the patients that doctors see are on Medicare and Medicaid--the two government programs," said Delaney. "Those government programs don't pay enough. As a result, there's an inadequate investment in health care facilities and providers in these communities. I go to some of these communities, and they get one mental health professional coming to their community one day every two weeks.
"So, we have to create an incentive for providers--like mental health providers--to locate in rural America. The best way to do that is through compensation, and by doing things like writing off their student loans," he added.
Delaney is among the candidates trailing in the polls in advance of the February 3rd presidential caucuses.