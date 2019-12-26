(Sidney) -- Sidney begins the year 2020 with a new mayor, new city council members--and an old issue.
City officials are still coping with a delay in construction of the city's new tower--a major piece of its massive water infrastructure project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, outgoing Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt says discussion at Monday night's last regular meeting of the year concerned how best to memorialize the existing century-old water tower to meet state historical guidelines.
"You know, it's not a unique water tower," said Hutt. "There were hundreds and hundreds of those assembled in the same year, and vintage of that one. It's not as if it's unique in that way, as Stanton's would be. The significance is just that's retained in a lot of pictures. I think that's what we want to memorialize. That's what the council voted for, anyway, was the option to just gather those pictures, and put something either in print in a book, or just in the rodeo museum, so we could keep that piece of history there, and move on with the project of selecting the new water tower, and getting it going."
Hutt says the city still awaits the Iowa Department of Human Service's approval of construction permits for the new tower. Those documents have been on hold because of questions concerning the old tower's history.
"That's kind of been a bit of frustration for us," said Hutt, "because we had hoped we had been farther along with that. So, as soon as we can get those, our engineering firm and the council up to speed, we're pretty much ready to go, to get those shovels in the ground."
Hutt says what's really frustrating is that recent weather conditions have been conducive for the new tower's construction.
"Honestly, we've had some good enough weather this winter that we could have been doing quite a bit of either preconstruction and construction," he said. "We're kind of missing on some good time here, and frankly, we're ready to see this thing get going."
City officials hope to receive the DNR's clearance the early part of the new year.