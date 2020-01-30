(Glenwood) -- If you've been searching for a local option to take care of that sweet tooth, look no further than Sugar Makery just east of the square in downtown Glenwood.
Alexis and Malcolm McCue have been serving the Glenwood and southwest Iowa area for the past two years. Alexis says it's always been her dream to run a local candy store.
"You have to have a dream first and then a great support system," Alexis said. "You get ideas and you just start. I always tell Malcolm it's really ripping that proverbial Band-Aid off. You just got to take a deep breath and jump in."
Alexis tells KMA News that Sugar Makery offers the public anything and everything sweet. And, a large portion is homemade.
"We start off with a lot of things that we make in-house," Alexis said. "We make 50 flavors of gourmet popcorn. We make all of our homemade fudge. We usually have about 13 flavors of fudge every day. We have a chocolate case full of homemade goodies. If we didn't make it, it doesn't go in the case. We also make our own hard-packed ice cream. We're always coming up with new flavors of ice cream, popcorn and fudge."
Malcolm adds they are always looking for ways to shake things up, which led to their popular "Monday Munchies" promotion for popcorn lovers.
"We have over 50 varieties. Each Monday we do a different variety for our Monday Munchies," Malcolm said. "Folks can find out about that on our Facebook page. Sometimes our employees come up with new ideas and sometimes even customers give us ideas. It's good to have something new every week."
Alexis says she and Malcolm love serving all of their customers. The store not only offers sweet selections, but features a fun experience for the whole family.
"Whenever I dreamt of a candy store, I never wanted just a store. I wanted to have an experience," Alexis said. "That's what we strive for. We want to have an amazing experience for customers to walk in. When they leave, they just can't wait to come back."
Sugar Makery, located at 204 East Sharp Street, has received so much support in Glenwood that Alexis and Malcolm are excited to announce a second location opening soon along Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs. For more information on Sugar Makery, check out their Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also call their store at 712-527-2953.
Both Alexis and Malcolm McCue were guests on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Thursday morning.