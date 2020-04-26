(Undated) -- Coronavirus-related restrictions prevented candidates for the U.S. Senate's Democratic nomination from meeting in person Sunday afternoon.
So, the Southwest Iowa Democrats used modern communication technology to bring the five candidates together for a special forum. Appearing via ZOOM, the Democrats vying to take on Republican incumbent Joni Ernst later this fall addressed a wide range of questions in the hour-and-a-half forum. At least one of the questions addressed the aftermath of the 2019 Missouri River flooding. The question dealt with what should be done with the thousands of acres of Missouri River bottom that's no longer feasible to farm due to climate change. Cal Woods says farmers impacted by the flooding should be given the same bailouts as car companies in the late 2000's.
"We have hundreds of thousands of acres that are no longer tillable acres," said Wood. "We need to have some assistance from the federal government--make sure that those folks get up and running, and back on their feet, if at all possible. Provide them some compensation. It's a matter of protecting our economy, it's a matter of protecting our food security, which, again, is part of our national security."
Health care concerns dominated many of the forum questions. Theresa Greenfield voiced her support for maintaining Obamacare.
"I support enhancing and strengthening the Affordable Care Act," said Greenfield. "Building a public option, so that every Iowan and every American can get the coverage they need, and let Medicare negotiate the prescription drug pricing."
COVID-19 was another hot forum topic. Forum participants were asked what actions the federal government should take to prevent and mitigate a future pandemic. Vice Admiral Michael Franken cited his past experience in coordinating international efforts to address the Ebola virus outbreak in the mid-2010's. Franken says coronavirus demonstrates the need to fix health care in the country.
"We need to have the alertness in society to see when these issues happen, and how to track them," said Franken. "But here's the big thing--national security is national strength. It starts from within. We need to fix our health care system."
Support for the Green New Deal in the wake of COVID-19 was the subject of another question. Graham says the Green New Deal is a resolution or roadmap, and not a law. She adds it will take action on numerous bills to enact.
"One of the most important parts of the Green New Deal is the 'new deal' part," said Graham. "That means investing in infrastructure, and that means investing in rural communities. It involves It involves transitions people from polluting industries to carbon-neutral industries, and giving them training, and giving them a long runway of paid time to get that training. The training is paid, and all of that."
Candidates also fielded agricultural-related questions, such as whether they'd seek a seat on the U.S. Senate Ag Committee in order to restore a "counter-cyclical" USA farm policy, allowing the farm sector to manage supplies, and support price parity for commodities. Eddie Mauro pledges his support for boosting the farm economy.
"You know, to improve rural communities, we need to lift up farm incomes," said Mauro. "We need to help small, rural businesses thrive. We need to prepare these communities to grow and compete in the rural economies. For too many farm bills in a row now, that's actually been counterintuitive to what we're trying to do for family farms."
The winner of the June 2nd primary faces Ernst in the November general election. Ernst is unchallenged for the Republican nomination. You can view the forum in its entirely on the Southwest Iowa Democrats' Facebook page.