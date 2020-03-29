(Shenandoah) -- The iconic Depot Restaurant & Lounge in Shenandoah is shutting its doors until further notice.
In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the restaurant announced that they are closing for the health and safety of their team members, patrons, and community. The post stated they will reevaluate the situation in a month, but that they've reached the point where it's no longer possible to continue meeting their high standards in the current economic conditions.
The restaurant's post stated, "we'd like to thank all of our employees, patrons, and community. We're forever grateful for all the love, support, and memories you've given us, especially during these difficult times.
The Depot had originally been open for take out, curbside service and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.