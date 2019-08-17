(Corning) -- Two Des Moines residents were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Adams County early Saturday morning.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop along Highway 25 near the Adams/Taylor County line around 12:40 a.m. Following an investigation, authorities arrested the driver of the vehicle -- 42-year-old Tracy Renee Lehmann of Des Moines -- on charges of driving under suspension, possession of a methamphetamine pipe, open container, and interference with official acts.
A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Barrett Martin Driskill of West Des Moines, was placed under arrest for possession of a methamphetamine pipe. He was additionally cited for an open container violation as a passenger.
Both suspects were taken to the Adams County Jail. Adams County Deputies were assisted by the Creston Police K9 Unit and Taylor County Sheriff's Office.