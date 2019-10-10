(Corning) — Two people are in custody on numerous charges following a traffic stop in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near 9th and Quincy streets in Corning. Deputies arrested the driver — 42-year-old Lamont Arthur Mitchell of Des Moines — on a charge of driving while barred.
Deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle — 42-year-old Tracy Lehmann of Des Moines — on an Adair County warrant for third-degree burglary. Authorities also say they located used hypodermic needles in the vehicle and charged both individuals with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects are being held at the Adams County Jail.