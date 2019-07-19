(Hamburg) -- Despite flooding in and around the community, Hamburg officials say the 2019 Popcorn Day celebration will still happen in September.
The festival has been held every year since 1961 and serves as the community's annual celebration. Judy Holliman is a member of the Hamburg Kiwanis -- which sponsors the event. She says with all of the devastation the community has experienced with flooding this year, having the celebration is important to bring back a sense of normalcy.
"We've had the barriers up, and we've had sand on Main Street," said Holliman. "We've had people leaving, families leaving and businesses leaving and we've been asked if are going to have Popcorn Day. We need Popcorn Day. We need to have a diversion besides looking at water and looking at sand."
Holliman says community members will work over the next eight weeks to prepare the town for the celebration on September 7th.
"The mayor, city council and city workers have all said that they are going to take the sand off Main Street and take the barriers down," said Holliman. "They want us to have a full day of Popcorn Day like we've had in the past."
Elaine Howard is another one of the event's organizers. She says Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to serve as the parade's grand marshal and hopes Popcorn Day can serve as a thank you to volunteers who assisted the community.
"So many people have wanted to give support to Hamburg," said Howard. "We just want them to come and join us on Popcorn Day for our celebration. "Not All Heroes Wear Capes" is our theme and is very apropos for our parade. We've had such wonderful volunteers that have come in since March 17 and prior to that since we were sandbagging on the 15th and 16th."
The festival got its start in 1961 when local businessman and owner of Vogel Popcorn Art Vogel created a way to thank farmers who grew popcorn for his business.