(Corning, MO) -- Northwest Missouri authorities have released information regarding an airboat accident that occurred in the southwest corner of Atchison County back on September 19th.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Max Peeler of Rock Port was operating a homemade airboat southbound on Missouri River flood waters along Route Z at I Avenue -- northwest of Corning -- around 5 p.m. The patrol says the vessel began taking on water in the flooded area east of the Missouri River and sank. Peeler and a passenger, 55-year-old Deborah Hamil of Winter Park, Florida, were recovered safely.
The patrol says Peeler was not injured in the accident, while Hamil had minor injuries and sought medical attention at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph at a later date. Five Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and three Missouri Department of Conservation agents assisted during the investigation.
No further details were released.