(Shenandoah) -- With construction of Shenandoah's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic for veterans underway, officials expect completion of the project late this year or early next year.
Following years of work and lobbying by local veterans and other officials, the Veterans Administration's Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System approved construction of the project last fall at 2041 A Avenue on the south edge of Shenandoah. Crews broke ground on the facility last week. Gene Lavastida is owner of and an architect for Lavastida Development LLC or Norman, Oklahoma -- the firm selected to oversee the project's design and construction.
"The new clinic will probably service around 20,000 veterans a year," said Lavastida. "It will reduce drive times that veterans would normally have from this area to Omaha, Nebraska for some of those services."
The facility is nearly 6,400 square feet larger than the current clinic in the Orchard Corner's Shopping Center on Highway 59. Lavastida says the larger space means more services for veterans.
"This facility is going to be about 10,000 square feet and will take about 8-10 months to construct," said Lavastida. "It will also have some additional services that the current one doesn't have, which would include a women's health unit, mental health unit and physical therapy services as well."
Additionally, the facility will provide telehealth services for things like pre-op appointments, thus eliminating a trip to another facility for local veterans. For Lavastida, getting a chance to work on the CBOC is a special opportunity.
"The VA has a special place in my heart, because I'm a veteran as well and our company is veteran-owned," said Lavastida. "It's been really nice. It's going to be very rewarding to see this thing built."
For the last week-and-a-half, crews have been moving dirt and preparing the site. Lavastida says the construction will kick into high gear this summer.
"Once we finish the foundation portion, probably in late May, then we will start to see the steel being erected and a lot more stuff above ground that people can drive by from time-to-time and see the actual progress," said Lavastida.
Last month, the Shenandoah City Council approved issuing up to $475,000 in general obligation capital loan notes for infrastructure improvements associated with the project. The city also signed a development agreement with Lavastida's company for the work.