(Glenwood) -- State officials have secured assistance in addressing issues at the Glenwood Resource Center.
The Iowa Department of Human Services has contracted with Mark Diorio to provide technical assistance at the GRC. Among other things, Diorio will evaluate the center's services for compliance to generally accepted practice standards, identify areas of needed improvement, develop a plan to address areas that need improvement, guide the plan's initial implementation, conduct follow-up review of the plan's implementation process, and coordinate with medical experts evaluating the center's medical care.
The DHS' announcement follows Governor Kim Reynolds' visit to the facility Wednesday in the wake of December's firing of then-GRC Superintendent Jerry Rea. Federal officials are investigating physical injuries and allegations of improper nutrition for patients at Glenwood. The former superintendent has been accused of using patients for a sexual arousal study.
In addition, DHS officials have scheduled two "town hall" meetings at the GRC--one with patients' families February 1st, the other with staff February 6th.