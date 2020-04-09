(Essex-Hamburg) -- While school buildings remain closed, the beat goes on for two KMAland school districts during the coronavirus crisis.
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education gave school districts either the voluntary or required distance learning options with the continuing shutdown through April 30th. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent of the Essex and Hamburg School Districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wells says both districts took the required option from day one of the COVID-19-related interruption of the school year, meaning completing assignments and other classroom-associated work is mandatory for students at home. And, Wells is pleased with the compliance thus far.
"Both Essex and Hamburg students are kids of high integrity," said Wells. "They've done what we've asked them for the most part. We've had to call some parents, and go over to a few houses for kids who weren't doing what they were supposed to. But, I think we're almost 100% (in compliance) for both schools."
In addition, Wells says both districts have worked with a local carrier to provide hot spots for students with internet issues. The superintendent says the entire coronavirus situation demonstrates the need for improved technology in school districts, and improved broadband capabilities in rural areas.
"You know, I think anymore, most schools do 1-to-1 computers," he said, "so the kids have great technology available to them. But, kids who live in rural areas down in valleys have a hard time with internet. Certainly, connectivity has to get better, and this kind of crisis brings that the forefront."
Wells says teachers in both Essex and Hamburg spent considerable time planning for distance learning before schools were closed last month.
"Before schools closed, we did go on and set up ZOOM accounts, and made sure students knew how to get to those," said Wells. "Then, we had some teachers who were already teaching some online components. Kimberly Peterson, our business teacher, has always taught, and always had a Google classroom. So for them, there's very change, and the students in their classrooms, very little change."
Governor Reynolds indicated Wednesday she would like to give school superintendents in the state two weeks notice before any closure or reopening recommendation is made. Wells says his districts are prepared in case the rest of the school year is called off.
"Our teachers have planned out the whole year," he said. "We're prepared, and our students at Essex and Hamburg will not lose ground as a result of this. It's because of the great work our teachers have done. We certainly appreciate all their efforts, and the support of the board. The board has made a huge investment in technology over the past two years. So, we appreciate their commitment to on-line learning and technology."
Wells says letters are going out to parents in the Essex district regarding possible prom and graduation dates. However, he says the Essex Middle School trip to Washington, D.C. and several locations on the East Coast has been postponed until next year, when it will be a combined Essex-Hamburg trip.