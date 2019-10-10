(Omaha) -- It will be several months before renovation work takes place on an important Missouri River levee.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials confirmed Thursday that work on the Ditch 6 levee southwest of Hamburg will not take place until the spring of 2020. Matt Krajewski, readiness branch chief for the corps' Omaha district, says the decision to delay the levee's expansion was made following a meeting with city officials earlier this week.
"This determination was made for a number of reasons," said Krajewski, "including the fact that there is still water on both sides of the levee, making construction nearly impossible, and the city's desire not to change the current level of protection until after spring."
Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain confirmed to KMA News that work on increasing the levee's height must wait 120 days because of the weather. Crain discussed the situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"We're in a really unique situation," said the mayor. "Nobody would think Hamburg would ever be in this situation. We have the money, we have the dirt, and they can't build the levee because of the weather. We need 120 good days, about three months without this rain. Right now, we can't build because there's water on both sides of the levee. We've never been in this situation before, because we're ready to go."
While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is only authorized to build the levee to a height of 911 feet, Crain says the corps is providing a base to raise the structure an additional eight feet. State funding will help the city cover the costs of reaching the 919-foot level. Meanwhile, work continues on other levee repairs. Krajewski reports progress on interim repairs to L-575 near Hamburg.
"The areas are receiving additional sand berm width, and riverside face protection," he said. "These efforts are necessary for the final repairs, and will be capped with a clay facing material that is currently being mined and stockpiled on site."
And, repair work is set on L-594 near Bartlett.
"A contract was awarded on the 16th of September to close the breaches east and west of the BNSF Railroad," said Krajewski. "A temporary closure was placed in the Waubonsie Creek to help aid the construction of the breach closures, by stopping backwater effects from the Missouri River. This closure will be removed upon completion of the breach closures."
In addition, Krajewski says preliminary repairs to breaches on L-550 A and B near Watson are nearing completion, and the corps is preparing to move forward with the interim repair contracts. He says 13 initial breach repairs from the 2019 Missouri River flooding have been completed, with 26 remaining on the river's left bank.