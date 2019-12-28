Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 33F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.