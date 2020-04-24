(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended its closure of state park facilities and campgrounds through May 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DNR made the announcement Friday that all state-owned campgrounds and other park facilities -- which includes bathrooms, playgrounds, cabins, shelters, lodges, visitor centers and museums -- will now be closed through May 14th to protect visitors and staff. The DNR has additionally closed all programs and events at state parks through May 14th.
The DNR has also waived cancellation fees for visits with arrival dates through May 31st. For more information, call (877) 427-2757 or visit the DNR's website.