(Atlantic) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are investigating a manure overflow northwest of Atlantic.
The DNR says a producer reported the spill Friday at a hog operation seven miles northwest of Atlantic. Officials say an unknown amount of manure overflowed from a pit at the Dennis Kuehl hog operation. The manure flowed into an underground tile line and eventually into an unnamed tributary of Camp Creek.
DNR staff says they did not see any fish in the stream. The producer has agreed to move the animals to prevent further overflows. He is planning to pump out and land apply the manure from the pit. The DNR will monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement.