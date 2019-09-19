(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa DNR is investigating a boating accident that occurred Sunday evening at Lake Manawa.
According to a press release from the DNR, the crash involved a personal watercraft driven by 20-year-old Olum Sandel of Offutt Air Force Base and a boat operated by 23-year-old Rodney Smith of Plattsmouth. The DNR says the two vessels were leaving a 5 mile per hour zone at increasing speeds, when the personal watercraft made an abrupt right turn and collided with the front of the boat -- according to witnesses
Smith was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail and charged with boating while intoxicated, first offense. Sandel was transported by Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was being treated for undisclosed injuries sustained in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation at this time by the Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau. The Iowa State Patrol and DNR Parks Bureau provided assistance during the initial investigation.