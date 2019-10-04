(Earling) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are monitoring an untreated wastewater discharge in Shelby County.
Officials with the city of Earling say a lift station pump has failed in the community. With the city's only other pump out for repair, the city is sending about 100 gallons per minute of untreated wastewater from its pumping station into Mosquito Creek.
City staff have been working with a contractor to replace the failed pump and repair the other and hope to stop the discharge sometime Friday.
Residents should keep children, pets and livestock out of Mosquito Creek until 24-48 after the discharge ends.