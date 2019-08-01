(Des Moines) -- As the summer draws to a close, officials with the Iowa DNR are reminding paddlers to be safe on the state's waterways.
Between 2016 and 2018, nearly half of all boating deaths in Iowa involved a paddler in either a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard. Todd Robertson is a paddling instructor and outreach coordinator for river programs with the DNR. He says paddling is growing in popularity, mainly due to prices dropping on equipment.
"Over the last 10-12 years, paddling has been the fastest growing outdoor recreational activity in Iowa," said Robertson. "It's been that way across the country as well. There's been a huge swell of interest in the sport of paddling - kayaking, canoeing and now paddleboarding."
Iowa law requires those over 13 years of age to have a life jacket secured on board all canoes, kayaks and paddleboards when underway.
"It is law that you have to have a life jacket in the canoe, kayak or on the paddleboard and have it secured somewhere," said Robertson. "As a safety instructor, the problem I see is that if you are just sitting on it or if you have shoved it in the back of the cockpit and you flip on the river, that life jacket is going to be gone. You are going to have to swim to it, and that's going to put you in a dangerous position. The obvious no-brainer decision is to wear the life jacket, especially when it comes to moving water."
For children 12 and under, Robertson says the life jacket must be on.
"At 12 years old and younger, you absolutely have to have that on; it is mandatory," said Robertson. "Parents can be fined for not having their kids in a life jacket. This is for a reason. This is to keep those kids safe."
Earlier in July, dozens of paddlers were cited on the Raccoon River in one incident for not having life jackets on their vessel. Robertson says Iowans are lucky with the amount of rivers and streams they can paddle.
"We are right there at the top for total number of river miles in the country," said Robertson. "In our state, we have all these beautiful streams running through just about every county. If you've ever just pulled up Google Maps and looked at the streams, they are all over the place."
In southwest Iowa, Robertson points to the East and West Nishnabotna rivers as prime spots for paddlers.
"Those streams remind me of those old-fashioned prairie streams," said Robertson. "They are real low-gradient, nice and lazy and meandering and filled with wildlife. I think they are both great rivers. The only thing people have to be careful of is that both of them are heavily tree-lined. After high water events, you may see new trees getting washed into the river. That's really the only thing you have to watch out for. They truly are beautiful rivers to float in that part of the state."
More information on paddling regulations is available from the DNR's website.