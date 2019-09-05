(KMAland) -- Fremont County Conservation Officer Marlowe Wilson is reminding area hunters that waterfowl hunting near collapsed grain bins is not allowed.
"There are federal laws regulating our migratory game birds because they move from state to state," Wilson said. "The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for hundreds of years has had laws regulating migratory game birds. Each state has to adopt and go by the federal laws."
Wilson says many grain bins in southwest Iowa, especially in Fremont County, collapsed from the spring flooding events. He says the spilled grain would be considered hunting over bait.
"Even though you didn't put it there, you're still violating the law," Wilson said. "Unfortunately, mother nature dealt us this hand on the Missouri River bottoms. Within those grain bins the corn swelled and violently busted a lot of those grain bins and grain spilled onto the ground. That wasn't purposefully done by someone to try and hunt over obviously, but it's still considered a baited area no matter how it happened."
Iowa's teal hunting season began September 1st. Wilson made his comments on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program Thursday morning.