Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.