(Mount Ayr) -- Just before the 2020 Iowa Legislative Session was suspended for 30 days, lawmakers accomplished some important business.
That's according to State Representative Cecil Dolecheck. Like other legislators, the Mount Ayr Republican has been working at home after Governor Reynolds suspended the current session due to the continuing coronavirus spread. Dolecheck tells KMA News lawmakers set supplemental state aid for K-12 schools, as well as appropriated additional dollars to address disparities between urban and rural school transportation costs. With most schools closed until mid-April, both the Iowa House and Senate agreed to waive the requirement for school days to be rescheduled. Among other things, Dolecheck says the bill allows school staffers to be paid during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"I wanted to make sure that if we facilitated that," said Dolecheck, "that teachers and staff got paid. They would not have to make up those days or hour requirements in order to pass on to the new grade, or to graduate, or those type of things. I wanted to makes our teachers, administrative staff and those kind of things could continue to do the job that they want to do, and try to provide the best learning experience for the students out there, even if they weren't going to be on the premises."
While most budget appropriations are set, one of the big questions is how economic hits from the coronavirus threat will impact the state's budget. Dolecheck says the state's cash reserves and emergency fund are full.
"The state's economic emergency fund is full for just such a downturn as this," he said. "And, we've authorized the government along with the executive council to make decisions to appropriate funds out of the economic emergency fund for this specific purpose. They have the ability to do that, as well as the budget set for this year, to continue to pay the salaries of government officials, those type of things, the Department of Human Services and others who continue to do their work to be the best of their ability. The money is there for those purposes. As far as that goes, I think things will go on as normal as possible."
However, Dolecheck says the virus will have an impact on Iowa's economy.
"We got a lot of workers in the industry, business and restaurants, and those types of things that will see a tremendous impact," said Dolecheck. "We'll just have to wait and see, and do the best we can. I would assume that it would have an impact on not only the income, but the sales tax revenue that the state takes in. We'll just have to wait and see after we get through this, and then assess it."
Also accomplished before the legislature's suspension was approval of an additional $21 million appropriation for the current fiscal year's budget for continuing flood relief projects.