(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds laid out a bold agenda in her Condition of the State Speech earlier this week.
That's according to State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who reacted to Reynolds' comments as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. In her speech during the opening week of the 2020 Iowa Legislative Session, the governor called for an additional $20 million in assistance to flood-stricken parts of the state. Dolecheck says how those dollars will be allocated is still to be determined.
"We've been pulling for that here in southwest Iowa for relief for some of our constituents," said Dolecheck. "I was just happy to see that included. Now, we can start work on how that's going to be administered, and put out, and the eligibility requirement, and that stuff. That's a very good step in the right direction."
Reynolds also announced the so-called "Invest in Iowa Act," which includes a 1% sales tax increase. Dolecheck says revenues from the sales tax hike would be used to address issues with the state's mental health system, as well as water quality initiatives, among others.
"We have several phases to it," he said. "It's rather complicated, but it reduces income tax with some of the new revenue that creates a sustainable funding source for mental health reforms that she's outlined. We want to continue with those, maybe through reducing property taxes. It funds the National Resource Trust Fund. There's a lot of moving parts to it."
Balancing the sales tax is a 10% across-the-board cut for most Iowans as well as a 25% reduction in state income taxes for low-income residents. Dolecheck is also pleased with the governor's proposal for supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for fiscal 2021.
"In the State of the State Speech," said Dolecheck, "you generally give the figure you want to use for K-12 funding for supplemental state aid. She proposed a figure in the 2 1/2% increase range. That's something that's very doable. We want to make sure we get that done early in the session."
And, the Mount Ayr Republican lauds Reynolds for including child care assistance to aid the state's workforce.
"One of the things that keeps individuals from going into the workforce is the high cost of child care," he said. "We're going to be looking at some of the things we can do maybe along those lines to help with the cost of child care--maybe even possibly increasing the child care tax credit, so that more people in that middle income can be able to claim more child care expenses, and get back into the workforce."
Dolecheck adds Reynolds also listed continued improvements in rural broadband services as a priority. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.