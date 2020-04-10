(Mount Ayr) -- It will be later this month--at the earliest--before Iowa lawmakers return to the Statehouse to resume the 2020 General Assembly.
Meeting by conference call Thursday afternoon, the Legislative Council--consisting of 12 state senators and 12 state representatives--approved extending the current session suspension through April 30th at 10 a.m. On March 17th, lawmakers adjourned the session at the request of Governor Kim Reynolds in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Southwest Iowa's longest-tenured lawmaker is among those working at home as a result of the session's extended suspension. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck has served in the legislature since 1997. Dolecheck tells KMA News the mid-session recess is a first in his career.
"We've had some sessions where we've gone a little bit long," said Dolecheck, "where we've had different parties and powers, different chambers, in working out a budget. But, nothing has ever happened where we've had to suspend a session, and stay a way for a while."
Once lawmakers return, Dolecheck doesn't expect finishing the remainder of the session will take very long.
"We've been working and communicating with the leadership, having some conference calls and stuff like that in each one of the committees--education included," he said. "We've been working with Senator Sinclair, and making a list of things that we think had enough consensus and support before we left to be able to come back very quickly, and finish up and put together. We've got two or three things--I'm not going to give any specifics right now, because we're still working through those."
One item the Mount Ayr Republican expects lawmakers to tackle is the budget. However, he says some work was completed before the session's suspension.
"Before we left, we did basically give the governor the opportunity to spend the first two months of next year's budget according to what we did last year at that amount," said Dolecheck. "No increases, of course, but we did give her the opportunity to do that in case we couldn't get back until after the first of July."
Likewise, Dolecheck questions whether any emergency budget action will be necessary, because of action taken last month before adjournment. Legislators voted to allow Reynolds to move money between departments and to dip into the state's economic emergency fund to cover shortfalls.
"We have the ability, and have given the governor the ability, to spend a certain portion of that to take care of any economic emergency--if this didn't qualify, I don't know what would--to be able to use those funds that we put in place," he said.
Like other officials, Dolecheck urges everyone to stay home and practice social distancing so that the virus can be contained in southwest Iowa.