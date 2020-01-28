(Shenandoah) -- Iowa lawmakers are dealing with a host of education-related issues in the 2020 Legislative Session.
One perennial issue involves funding for K-12 schools. Speaking at a recent legislative coffee in Shenandoah, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says Governor Kim Reynolds and both the Iowa House and Senate support an additional $100 million in state aid for elementary and secondary schools for the coming fiscal year. That includes the governor's proposed 2.5% in supplemental state aid. While Reynolds' proposal also carries additional dollars to address increasing transportation costs for rural schools, Dolecheck says it's not as much as he hoped.
"It was the House's hope that we could fund that, basically, at $7.25 million--which would take it to the statewide average," said Dolecheck. "The governor put about $5.25 million into that, so she didn't quite where I had hoped she would be. Last year, the House started a proposal buying down the difference in district costs per pupil, which is an equity issue across the state. She put no new money into that this year."
Additionally, Dolecheck says lawmakers are considering legislation that would give teachers more protection in addressing behavioral issues--including so-called "classroom clear" situations.
"One classroom clear would incur an automatic review of an IEP," he said. "It would give protection to teachers if they had to remove a student, or whatever, in those type of situations. It's a very important bill, I think, to support our teachers. We're having a hard time in the state of Iowa getting teachers into the profession, and maintaining support for them. We want to make sure we maintain that support, and hopefully attract more teachers into the profession."
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson called for Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello to fully support the governor's proposed allowable growth rate.
"Schools desperately need the funding," said Nelson. "I know you have a lot of work to do with the budget, but schools have been receiving the lower end for several years. Anything you can do to get towards that higher 2.5 or beyond would be appreciated by schools of all sizes."
Nelson also asked the legislators to consider Senate File 2065, a measure that would grant schools additional bonding capacity for hiring school resource officers--something the district is considering. Dolecheck, however, expressed concerns over the bill.
"I am reluctant in my position to put more of a burden on property taxpayers," said Dolecheck. "I would rather the state, if they could, fund those mental health issues, and those type of things in the areas, and working through the AEAs to provide the ability for school resource officers, and supporting teachers already in the classrooms, and those types of things, and be able to do that. The state is looking into that. The governor has put in some money into that for mental health."
The Mount Ayr Republican says the governor also proposes increasing the number of positions available for sharing. However, Dolecheck says increasing the number of shared positions to 21 wouldn't help rural schools in his district.