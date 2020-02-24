(Shenandoah) – Discussion continues in the Iowa Legislature on a bill designed to assist teachers in addressing classroom behavior issues.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck is floor manager of the measure on the Iowa House. Among other things, the bill would provide incentives to Iowa school districts who utilize therapeutic classrooms and provide standardized training for school staff to deal with violent behavior by students. The bill would also protect teachers from liability for physically removing a dangerous student from the classroom. Speaking at Saturday’s legislative coffee in Shenandoah, Dolecheck says an amended bill recently passed out of the House Education Committee. One amendment would require the same accountability from administrators as teachers in reporting incidents involving students. The Mount Ayr Republican says administrators he talked to were neutral on the amendment at first.
“When I approached administrators the past week, the past two weeks, and asked them to basically step up to the plate, and abide by the same rules as teachers on reporting, and those kinds of things, and the same accountability through the Board of Educational Examiners as with teachers, they have agreed that they should be held accountable with the same standards as we do with teachers. So, I think they will be on board with some of the changes that we’ve made.”
The bill also establishes new standards for so-called “classroom clears”—situations in which all students are removed from a classroom because of issues involving a single student. Under the measure, Dolecheck says teachers would be required to review a students’ IEP following a second classroom clear incident.
“If you have classrooms clears—which in some cases, you have no choice,” said Dolecheck, “the first time, teachers can then have an IEP review on an individual to provide the best opportunity for each individual to learn. Then, the student may have to be taken somewhere else, and removed. On the second classroom clear, that triggers an automatic IEP review.”
Dolecheck rejects comments that automatic IEP reviews should be necessary after an initial incident. In some cases, he says outside issues could trigger a first classroom clear situation.
“In some cases, it might be something that happened at home,” he said. “It might be a one-time reaction. I think every student should have the opportunity to go back in to a classroom. But if a second classroom clear occurs, than that triggers an automatic review, because you don’t want those to continue. We’ve had some incidents in some schools where we’ve had three or four classroom clears because of one student—and that shouldn’t happen, because no one learns in that situation.”
Even with recent amendments tacked on, Dolecheck believes the bill will give teachers better protection in the classroom.
“I think at this point in time, it’s a very bipartisan bill,” he said. “It should be. The main thing we want to do in this bill is provide some relief for teachers, and support for teachers to be able to make sure they made the right decisions, and have administrators back them.”
State Senator Mark Costello says a separate version passed the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.