(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities reported three arrests over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Zackery David Mount-Gallet of Carter Lake was arrested Friday morning for domestic abuse assault, and a Pottawattamie County warrant for probation violation. Mount-Gallet is being held in the Mills County Jail on $1,000 for the domestic assault charge, and the $10,000 for the Pottawattamie County warrant.
Also, the sheriff's office arrested 52-year-old Scotty Ray Glassco of Columbus, Nebraska early Saturday morning for being a fugitive from justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Glassco is in custody in the county jail on $300 bond for the drug charge, and without bond for fugitive from justice charge.
Also arrested Saturday was 49-year-old Kevin Michael Steadman of Glenwood for domestic abuse assault. Steadman was released from the county jail after posting $2,000 bond.