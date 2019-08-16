(Clarinda) -- Some local organizations are helping improve the safety of football players in the Clarinda School District.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda School Board approved the donations of $2,660 for 70 guardian helmet covers for the middle school, $1,665 for nine retrofit football helmets for the high school, and $16,080 for 40 new helmets, also for the high school. Funding from Clarinda Regional Health Center, the Clarinda Booster Club, Clarinda Youth Tackle and an anonymous donor made the equipment purchase possible. Chris Bergman is the district's director of instruction and finance. Bergman tells KMA News the new helmets are part of the district's proactive policies on student safety.
"Our main focus is getting kids healthy," said Bergman. "There's a policy about return to learn. We want our students to be able to learn, and accommodate their needs should something occur. Being proactive is truly important."
Bergman made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.