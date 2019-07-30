(Sidney) -- Contractors are working to reopen a major highway closed twice by the Missouri River flooding.
Scott Suhr is District 4 planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Suhr tells KMA News the DOT hopes that Highway 2 between will reopen between Highway 275 and Nebraska City by this weekend.
"We have been doing some patching out there," said Suhr. "We've also been replacing some pavement. We did encounter a couple of drainage issues where we were building a crossover with water standing--so we're working through that. Right now, our goal is to try to get it opened by this weekend. That's weather permitting, that's no delays, or any unforeseen things that happened with the contractor, or some of the work that's going on out there."
Highway 2 was closed after floodwaters swamped the roadway in mid-March. DOT officials reopened the highway in May, only to close it again after heavy rainfall prompted a second round of flooding. Suhr says damage from the May flooding was worse than that from first episode.
"The first flood event in March, we actually survived Iowa 2 pretty good," he said. "We did have to build kind of a unique thing that we call 'the rock lobster,' which basically was a series of pipes underneath, or on top of the pavement, and then a foot of course aggregate on top of that, a layer of fabric, and then a foot of rock on top, then barriers on both sides. Basically, you were driving over the water. That seemed to perform pretty well. But, when we got all the additional rain at the end of May, the first part of June, we had to close that down. So this time on Iowa 2, we've got several areas of pavement that has been destroyed due to the flooding."
Once reopened, Suhr says motorists should head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes for the foreseeable future.
"I do want to caution people--that will probably be that situation for a year," said Suhr, "because they're now working on the overflow bridges that were let on July 2nd--and that work is occurring in the eastbound lane. Mobility will be restored, but it won't be the full four lanes. It will just be in the two westbound lanes."
Construction of the new overflow bridge east of the existing structure is expected to take up to two years. Suhr adds repair work continues on U.S. Highway 34 west of Interstate 29. Despite reopening in late June, head-to-head traffic in one late remains in that vicinity.
"Currently, the contractor is laying asphalt," he said. "They moved back in on Friday, and started laying asphalt again. It will probably be another two-to-three weeks before they get laying the asphalt there. Then, they'll move into U.S. 34 into Mills County, and put the surface lift on that. That's the plan as of right now."
Suhr adds there's no change in the condition of Highways 275 and 333 in Hamburg, which remain closed due to flooding-incurred damage. Additionally, many of the I-29 ramps in Fremont County remain off limits for motorists. Other information is available from DOT's road condition website.