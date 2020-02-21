(Pacific Junction) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says a lane closure on Highway 34 in Mills County is due to construction, not flooding, as stated online.
The DOT's 511 product listed a lane on eastbound Highway 34 as being closed between Interstate 29 and the Nebraska border due to flooding, however, a DOT Spokesman tells KMA News the lane closure is instead to allow equipment for levee repairs to access construction zones.
The DOT is working with its service provider to correct the error.