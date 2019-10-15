(Loveland) -- A section of interstate in western Iowa is getting a new name.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says it is renaming a stretch of Interstate 680 that connects I-29 near to I-80 near Neola. The new stretch will now be known as I-880. The southern portion of I-680 that connects Nebraska to I-29 near Crescent will remain the same.
The DOT says the change was prompted by confusion created by road closures during flooding this spring and the need to differentiate between the two segments. Signage is expected to be updated along the route in the coming weeks.
The DOT warns that online navigation apps may take some time to accurately reflect the change.