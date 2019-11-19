(Shenandoah) -- A tradition dating back nearly 20 years in Shenandoah continues later this month.
The annual "Night the Lights Come On" celebration is slated for Saturday, November 30th with a variety of events in downtown Shenandoah. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the fun begins in the afternoon with activities for children.
"We kick off at 3 p.m. that day with live reindeer and Santa at the flatiron plaza by the clock near City Hall," said Warner. "There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides. It's all free. The Chamber is sponsoring that. The live reindeer are really something to see, so I encourage everybody to come get pictures. They actually have a sleigh you can sit in with Santa, so that is always fun for the kids."
The afternoon events lead up to the traditional lighting ceremony for the downtown business district at 5:30 p.m.
"We count the lights down and then a soup and dessert supper at the Historical Museum in the Delmonico Room," said Warner. "That's sponsored by the museum and Shenandoah Medical Center. I think they take a free-will donation for that. That's always a great thing and then you can visit with Santa in the Everly Brothers House that evening from 6-7 and then every Saturday in December from 2-4."
Warner says the City's Christmas Lighting Committee has been working to improve the lighting display each year.
"The city has been working with the committee to spruce up the lights every year," said Warner. "This year we are adding some greenery to City Hall. That should look great."
New to the celebration this year is several quilt displays throughout downtown in conjunction with this year's theme "Home Spun Holidays." Quilts will be on display in store windows and at St. Mary's Catholic Church Parish Hall from 2-5 p.m. on November 29th and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on November 30th.
"We have terrific quilt groups here in Shenandoah," said Warner. "We're also trying to incorporate the Quilts of Valor into some of the store windows. Our American Legion Auxiliary women create those, so we would like to recognize some veterans and it's fun for people to see those."
For more information about any of the holiday events planned in Shenandoah, contact SCIA at (712) 246-3455. Warner was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Show. You can hear her full interview below.