(Stanton) -- If you were planning on using the beach at Viking Lake State Park near Stanton the rest of the summer--you're out of luck.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials closed the beach and some of the boat ramps at the lake last week in order to lower water levels by eight feet. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes says the drawdown is designed to restore the lake's fish population.
"We've got an overabundance of six-and-a-half to seven-inch bluegills," said Hayes. "So, we want to crowd them this summer, allow the largemouth bass to work on them, reduce their numbers. Then on the other end of the drawdown, when the lake refills, you'll expand their environment, and you'll expand growth."
Hayes having one species of fish dominating the population hurts not only the fishing, but lake attendance as well.
"We don't draw as many people to those lakes that don't have the quality-sized bluegills," said Hayes. "You rely totally on your crappie population, your pan fishing, and your largemouth bass population. So, when you rely on those two species, you just don't draw as many people. Crappies tend to be cyclic, their populations naturally kind of come and go. And largemouth bass, they are an attractive species to fish for, and a very popular species, but we want an overall well-rounded fishery there. Hence, the drawdown."
Because of certain factors, Hayes says the timing was right for the drawdown.
"We've watched that bluegill population kind of struggle over the last four-or-five years," said Hayes. "We waited kind of for a window of opportunity--and that window came this year, when we found out there would be no concessionaire at the restaurant there. So, this is the year to do it."
Hayes says runoff from winter snowfall and rainfall is needed to refill the lake by next spring.
"If it goes anything like it did when we renovated the fish population back in 2006," he said, "the lake basically filled up during one spring rain event. So, hopefully, we'll get that, and we'll get it back to normal in the spring of 2020."
Despite the drawdown, and the closing of the beach and some boating docks, Hayes says some boating and kayaking activities continue, as well as camping. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Hayes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.