(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office Wednesday released a lengthy report detailing recent arrests.
Among the more noteworthy ones: 34-year-old Brenton Charles Gordon of Council Bluffs was arrested early Saturday evening on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief. Gordon was being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Also, 37-year-old Kathy Kayleen Sunderman of Carter Lake, and 29-year-old Nicholas James Bonacci of Omaha were arrested early Sunday morning on Eastman Road on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond on Bonacci is set at $2,300 bond, while Zimmerman's in custody on $1,300 bond.
Mills County authorities also arrested 48-year-old Eric John Neater of Lincoln late Sunday evening for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of registration, operating a non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and no valid driver's license. Neater was apprehended at the intersection of 221st Street and Deacon Road, and taken to the Mills County Jail, where he's being held on $5,300 bond.
Also arrested was 32-year-old Danielle Jean Frazier of Glenwood for domestic abuse assault and false reporting to a public entity. Frazier was arrested at the sheriff's office late Tuesday evening, and is being held in the county jail on $1,300 bond.
