(Glenwood) -- At least two major drug-related arrests took place in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Shialea Kay Cozad of Council Bluffs was arrested late Thursday evening on Interstate 29 for possession of contraband and four warrants for failure to appear. Cozad is being held in the Mills County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Another suspect, 53-year-old John Anthony Welch of Omaha, was arrested at the Mills County Jail Monday morning for a controlled substance violation. Bond on Welch is set at $25,000.
Other arrest information is published here: