(Creston) -- Creston Police reported two arrests Wednesday.
Police say 45-year-old Luke A. Johnson of Creston was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on a Union County warrant for 3rd degree harassment. Johnson was released from the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a promise to appear.
Creston Police also arrested 46-year-old Sandra J. Kohler of Fontanelle late Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kohler was also released from custody on a promise to appear.