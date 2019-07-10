(Creston) -- A Greenfield woman faces drug-related charges in Creston.
Creston Police say 20-year-old Brianna Lawson was arrested Tuesday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a county warrant for unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of a controlled substance--1st offense. Lawson is being held in the Adams County Jail on $5,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, police also arrested 41-year-old Crystal Huddleson of Creston Tuesday morning on charges of 3rd degree burglary and false reporting of indictable offense to a public official. Huddleson is being held in the Adams County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Other arrests are included in the Creston Police report published here: