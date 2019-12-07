(Watson) -- The missing duck hunter whose body was pulled from the Missouri River west of Watson Friday morning has been pronounced dead.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Benjamin Hirner of Mokane, Missouri was reported missing around 6:30 Friday morning. An investigation from the patrol found that Hirner -- who was duck hunting with several other people -- attempted to retrieve a boat that was adrift. He drowned in the Missouri River waters and his body was recovered at approximately 11:42 a.m. by authorities.
At that time, Hirner was flown by an Army National Guard Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medicine at 3:26 p.m.
The Iowa DNR, Atchison County Emergency Management, Nebraska Air National Guard, and multiple first responders assisted with the investigation.