(Craig, MO) -- One person was injured after two dump trucks collided in northwest Missouri Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Cedric Wade of Kansas City was headed west on Route 111 -- a mile west of Craig -- around 7:05 a.m. The patrol says Wade's 2011 Mack dump truck went off the north side of the road, came back onto the roadway and started to skid. The vehicle then went off the south side of the road and began to overturn. An eastbound dump truck on Route 111, driven by 51-year-old Jason Willis of Harrisonville, was struck in the front driver's side by the Wade truck.
Wade was transported by Atchison-Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with moderate injuries. Willis was not hurt. The Craig Fire Department, Atchison-Holt Ambulance, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.